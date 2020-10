The 2019 Audi A6 was the first of Audi’s new line of products in the Indian market in a while, and it made quite the impact. A quick glance will you show that a lot has changed, but a lot also hasn't. But that's just as well, because why would you change a winning formula?

In the words of the Head of Audi India, Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, ”Whether in terms of digitalization, comfort or sportiness – the elegantly sculptured Audi A6 is a multi-talent in the luxury class, and we are confident that it will be one of our best-selling models in India.”

This clearly goes to show that the company is nothing but confident that this eighth-generation Audi A6 will take its segment by storm.

A Thing of Beauty

With its chrome surrounds, and given that it's now placed lower down the front of the car, it really gives the Audi A6 a bold, muscular stance. Add to this a beautiful set of LED headlights, and you've got yourself a striking sight to behold.

Around the sides, the car has been creased ever so slightly to give it more of that powerful stance, along with larger wheel arches which can now house 22" alloys.

At the back, the Audi A6 sports a striking set of LED taillights with a smart chrome strip that runs across with the width of the car, seamlessly connecting the lights together. From the looks of it, there's no doubt that the Audi A6 will turn heads every single time.

In-Built Intelligence

On the inside, the Audi A6 is more futuristic that one could imagine. Everywhere you look, you realize that Audi has adopted technology like no other manufacturer.

From the dual touchscreens that control everything from the climate control to the seats and even the various driving modes to Audi's latest iteration of the Virtual Cockpit, this car feels like it's built for the future.

Diving a little deeper into the infotainment system, this latest iteration of Audi's MMI is a breeze to use. As mentioned before, it houses all the features you'd expect it to, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, controls to the 4-zone Climate Control, the navigation and a host of other features.

The Embodiment of Comfort

The materials used in the interior are right up there with the competition, and are, in fact, one step ahead in terms of quality. Everywhere you look, you find a mixture of leather, beautiful open-pore wood and solid metal.

The seats are incredibly comfortable and are well-cushioned for all frames. Under thigh support is brilliant, and the front seats offer tons of adjustment.

The backseats, which are the segment's selling points in the Indian market, are also faultless. They're perfectly contoured and offer very good lumbar and under-thigh support, which means that every time you're seated in them, you're assured a relaxing drive.

Audi has only marginally extended the wheelbase of this new version by 12mm, but that difference doesn't go unnoticed. The backseat of the Audi A6 also has really good leg and headroom, making it more spacious and comfortable.

Moving on to the boot, this Audi A6 has 530 litres of space, which is well on par with its competition, but what makes this even better is the square shape and depth that makes it seem a lot larger. Audi has really done a fantastic job of making this car as comfortable and practical and possible.

Lightning Speed

Last but certainly not least, we must discuss the heart of the car - its engine. The launch engine of this car was the 45 TFSI, which translated into a 2.0-litre four-Last but certainly not least, we must discuss the heart of the car - its engine. The launch engine of this car was the 45 TFSI, which translated into a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine that is mated to a 7-speed S tronic transmission. It puts out a solid 245hp and 370Nm of torque, pushing you from 0-100kph in just 6.8 seconds.

The drive itself is very refined, as is the engine. The torque is served up in a more linear fashion, meaning that it's perfect for almost all daily driving situations. For a bit more fun, you can always put it into Dynamic Mode through the Drive Select system.

Step Into Luxury With A6

As Mr. Dhillon said about the launch of this car "The Audi A6 is a car that will attract buyers who want to drive as well as be driven. It is a blend of front and rear seat comfort – offered with a host of gadgets that will appeal to the user." He couldn't be more right.

The Audi A6 certainly is a car that anybody would love to own, whether they like driving or being driven around. For those executives looking to upgrade to the mid-size luxury sedan segment, the Audi A6 is certainly the car to consider.