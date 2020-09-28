The $500 billion opportunity to steer growth for Motherson Sumi, Bosch, others

The global automotive electronics is a rapidly growing market and is expected to become a $500 billion market in the next 7 years. In India, the contribution of automotive electronics in a vehicle is likely to rise to 40 percent by CY30.

The continuous evolving regulations, safety requirements such as electronic stability control, autonomous emergency braking & advanced driver assistance systems and technology disruption (EV), are expected to be key drivers of this growth.

Analysts believe the software component is likely to grow multifold as an autonomous vehicle has more than double the lines of code than even an aircraft. Currently, a C-segment car has 30-100 Electronic control units (ECU), hundreds of sensors, half a dozen antennas and 50-100 million lines of software code.

Source: ACMA annual report, Elara Securities Research

“There are likely to be new entrants in the auto electronics domain with the increasing amount of software being used in a vehicle. The innovative connected features are becoming a differentiating factor in a customer’s decision to purchase a vehicle instead of just traditional factors of engine power and performance,” Elara Capital said in a report.

As per the data, the electronics and suspension-braking have outperformed other categories over the last five fiscal years.

Among key listed auto ancillaries, some beneficiaries of rising automotive electronics content in a vehicle are Motherson Sumi (higher need for wiring harness with added features), Minda Industries, Minda Corp and Bosch (although some are unlisted subsidiaries), the brokerage said.

Source: Auto Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) Annual Report, Elara Securities Research

After witnessing a constant rise, the revenues of auto component manufacturers have declined in FY20. However, with the changing regulations in the automobile sector and increased consumers' awareness and requirements for safety measures, the opportunity for the growth of these companies seems to be rising.

Even base variants of big brand electric vehicle (EV)-two-wheeler have connected features. The base price of an EV is determined by the high cost of battery and motor along with connected features prices, leading to profitability getting depressed.

The brokerage believes the companies can offer virtual services in EV-2W, such as performance upgrades, context-based services, and component upgrades for an extra fee; thereby providing additional revenue streams.