  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Auto
Auto

The $500 billion opportunity to steer growth for Motherson Sumi, Bosch, others

Updated : September 28, 2020 01:09 PM IST

A C-segment car has 30-100 Electronic control units (ECU), hundreds of sensors, half a dozen antennas and 50-100 million lines of software code.
As per the data, the electronics and suspension-braking have outperformed other categories over the last five fiscal years.
The $500 billion opportunity to steer growth for Motherson Sumi, Bosch, others

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Monetary Policy Committee meet to be held between Sept 29-Oct 1 rescheduled: RBI

Monetary Policy Committee meet to be held between Sept 29-Oct 1 rescheduled: RBI

PVR, Inox Leisure's shares surge 7% as West Bengal govt allows reopening of cinema halls from Oct 1

PVR, Inox Leisure's shares surge 7% as West Bengal govt allows reopening of cinema halls from Oct 1

Eight of top 10 valued firms lose Rs 1.57 lakh crore in market valuation

Eight of top 10 valued firms lose Rs 1.57 lakh crore in market valuation

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement