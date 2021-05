More than two years after Elon Musk told a YouTuber that he is serious about manufacturing a 'flying' car, the maverick billionaire on May 21 tweeted that Tesla Roadster, to be launched in 2022, will be able to fly, though very briefly.

An unverified Twitter handle, @teslaownersSV, on May 21 posted a clip of the Tesla Roadster saying, "Can’t believe this car can fly a little bit per @elonmusk. SpaceX package is gonna be unreal."

Responding to the tweet, Musk said, "This will actually be able to fly very briefly. I always laughed at flying cars & now making one. Fate irony haha."

Explaining the science behind the flying car, Musk said Tesla Roadster will come with a “SpaceX” option package. The car will have “10 rocket thrusters, arranged seamlessly around the car”. Musk further said the rocket thruster-laden option will hit 0-100 miles per hour in just 1.1 seconds.

In the tweet, Musk cautioned vulnerable people against using the car. He wrote, "It will be safe, but very intense. Probably not wise for those with a medical condition – same as a hardcore roller coaster."

In 2019, Musk had tweeted a GIF of a car levitating with blue light shooting from its wheels. He wrote, “The new Roadster will actually do something like this.” Commenting on the tweet, YouTuber Marques Brownlee had said, “The thing is I feel like you’re not joking.”

To this, Musk responded saying, “I’m not. Will use SpaceX cold gas thruster system with ultra high-pressure air in a composite overwrapped pressure vessel in place of the 2 rear seats."

The Roadster is Tesla’s high-end supercar, with prices starting at $200,000, according to the Tesla website. The prototype of the Roadster has arrived at a car museum in California this week.