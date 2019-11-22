#Zee#Telecom#DHFL
Tesla's Elon Musk unveils first-ever electric pickup Cybertruck, futuristic design ignites controversy

Updated : November 22, 2019 11:29 AM IST

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said the truck, which looked liked a futuristic armoured vehicle, will have a starting price of $39,900 and a maximum range of 500 plus miles.
The truck marks the first foray by Tesla, whose Model 3 sedan is the world's top-selling battery electric car, into pickup trucks, a market dominated by Ford Motor Co's F-150, along with models by General Motors Co, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV.
