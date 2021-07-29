Tesla’s AI Day on August 19, tweets Elon Musk; here’s what to expect

Tesla’s much-awaited Artificial Intelligence (AI) Day will finally be held on August 19, Elon Musk confirmed on July 29. "Tesla AI Day August 19th," Musk tweeted.

While the Tesla CEO did not mention the objective of the event, he did say that it could be about recruitment in the AI divisions of his company.

"Convincing the best AI talent to join Tesla is the sole goal," Musk said in a reply on Twitter on July 29.

Tesla’s future work on AI technology is also expected to be revealed.

"Looking at holding Tesla AI Day in about a month or so. Will go over progress with Tesla AI software & hardware, both training & inference. Purpose is recruiting," Musk had tweeted last month.

The event could be similar to Tesla's Battery Day in September 2020, where the company talked about future battery technology.

As per some reports, Tesla is expected to throw some light on the full self-driving (FSD) system. Speculation is rife that Tesla may reveal its plans to hire for its AI team with an eye on further fine-tuning its FSD system.

Tesla rolled out the FSD beta software update to some customers in October 2020.

Meanwhile the debate continues about the use of AI systems in self-driven cars. While some argue that this will revolutionise the technology, others are wary about safety issues.

Musk has often dismissed such concerns and stressed that FSD-based vehicles are far safer than those without the capability. Musk says such vehicles negate chances of possible human error.

Further, some reports indicate that Tesla is also working on making ‘robo’ taxis a reality for global cities.