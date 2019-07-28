Auto
Tesla to soon get Netflix, YouTube streaming support, says Elon Musk
Updated : July 28, 2019 02:10 PM IST
Tesla has already unveiled games that drivers can play on the displays in their cars.
The games also only work when the car is stationary so that the player can use the steering wheel as a controller.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more