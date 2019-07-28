#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Auto
Auto

Tesla to soon get Netflix, YouTube streaming support, says Elon Musk

Updated : July 28, 2019 02:10 PM IST

Tesla has already unveiled games that drivers can play on the displays in their cars.
The games also only work when the car is stationary so that the player can use the steering wheel as a controller. 
Tesla to soon get Netflix, YouTube streaming support, says Elon Musk
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

ICICI Bank posts Q1 standalone net profit of Rs 1,908 crore

ICICI Bank posts Q1 standalone net profit of Rs 1,908 crore

Markets This Week: Sensex, Nifty end in red for third week in a row; YES Bank top gainer, UPL worst performer

Markets This Week: Sensex, Nifty end in red for third week in a row; YES Bank top gainer, UPL worst performer

ABB India Q2 Earnings: Profit likely at Rs 120 crore

ABB India Q2 Earnings: Profit likely at Rs 120 crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV