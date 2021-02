Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday said electric car maker Tesla will set up a manufacturing unit in the state, in one of the first such official confirmation of the American company's plans in India.

The statement was part of a press release on Saturday listing benefits for the state under the Union Budget.

This comes over a month after Tesla registered its India office in Bengaluru and named directors to the company.

The Karnataka CM had at the time tweeted that Tesla would set up an R&D unit in the state but quickly deleted the tweet. Senior officials in the state have since said discussions with the car-maker were ongoing and no plans were finalised.

Tesla is still to respond to CNBC-TV18's queries on this fresh statement.

CNBC-TV18 had earlier reported that several states were in discussions with Tesla to woo the company to set up operations.

Tesla India Motors and Energy Private Limited was incorporated on January 8, 2021 and the registered address is in Lavelle Road, Bengaluru.

Vaibhav Taneja, Tesla’s chief accounting officer and David Feinstein, senior director, global trade and new markets at Tesla are listed as directors of the incorporated entity.