Tesla to recall 1.35 lakh vehicles over touchscreen failures

Tesla stated that it was recalling about 1.35 lakh vehicles with older touchscreen displays that could fail. The recall involves Model S sedans (built between 2012 and 2018) and Model X SUVs (built between 2016 and 2018).

This signals another complication as the first generation of Tesla’s passenger vehicles begins ageing. The design defect blocks the electric vehicles’ infotainment screens within a few years of driving.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) sought the recall last month. The US auto safety regulator found that access to many of the features on the touchscreens of those older models had become limited. In some cases, the touchscreens were even going blank.

The regulator had made the recall request in a letter dated January 13, 2021, to Tesla. In the letter, NHTSA had stated that it had concluded that Model S and Model X vehicles posed significant safety issues, such as loss of rear view or back-up camera images and windshield defogging and defrosting systems. It had also mentioned in the letter that these safety issues may decrease the driver’s visibility during inclement weather.

However, then, Tesla did not comply with the regulator’s demand. The automaker stated that condition neither constitutes a defect nor presents an unreasonable risk to safety. The company stated that it would limit the occurrence of the glitches and restore the faulty features through over-the-air firmware updates and repairs.

This prompted NHTSA to take the unusual step of publishing a letter, requesting the company to recall the vehicles last month.

Finally, on January 29, Tesla agreed to a recall, NHTSA stated in a letter.

The US auto safety regulator had started a preliminary probe into the matter in June 2020. It upgraded the probe to an engineering analysis in November 2020. This year, around mid-January, the NHTSA stated that the loss of these functions had become a safety issue and asked Tesla to recall the vehicles.