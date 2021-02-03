Auto Tesla to recall 1.35 lakh vehicles over touchscreen failures Updated : February 03, 2021 12:16 PM IST The design defect blocks the electric vehicles’ infotainment screens within a few years of driving. The US auto safety regulator found that access to many of the features on the touchscreens of those older models had become limited. The recall is slated to begin on March 30. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply