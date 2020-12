Auto giant Tesla is all set to enter India in 2021 with the launch of its Model 3 Sedan, reported ET Auto. As per the report, the Elon Musk-led US auto giant will introduce its top-selling model by the end of the first quarter of the next fiscal. The booking will commence in January itself.

The development is not surprising given the fact that CEO Elon Musk had tweeted about the company’s entry into India in 2021 a few months back.

Earlier, the automaker had commenced pre-bookings in India back in 2016 with an aim to launch Tesla cars in 2017. But the plan was shelved reportedly due to the import policies of the country in addition to problems in the infrastructure.

The model, expected to cost around Rs 60 lakh, is a fully electric sedan that is powered by a 60kw hour lithium-ion battery pack. Having a range of 500 km, the sedan has a top speed of around 250 km, which goes from 0 to 60 mph in only 3.1 seconds.

There are also reports that Tesla may set up an R&D centre in Bengaluru and its facility may be set up in Kerala or Maharashtra.

However, despite all the euphoria around the new model, it is unlikely that the vehicle will make a big impact in the country. While the high price tag makes it unaffordable to the masses, its range limitations could limit its usability in the country which is still taking the first steps to make its roads friendly to electric vehicles.