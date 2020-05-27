Tesla to cut car prices in North America, China

Tesla Inc said on Wednesday it will cut prices of its electric vehicles in North America as the firm ramps up car production at its Fremont, California, factory after the easing of coronavirus lockdowns.

The price cut comes as states after lockdowns during which demand for cars waned.

It was not immediately clear by how much Tesla was cutting its prices or when the cuts would take effect.

The company's Model S sedans will now be priced from USD 79,990, and its Model X sport utility vehicles from USD 84,990, according to its website. The cheapest Model 3 sedan will be priced at USD 37,990, the website said.

Tesla said it will also cut prices in China, the company's usual practice after price adjustments in the United States.