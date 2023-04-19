Tesla slashes prices for sixth time in 2023, ahead of first quarter earnings

While reporting the fourth quarter earnings in January, Tesla Inc's CEO Elon Musk had said, "I think there’s just sort of a vast number of people that wanted to buy a Tesla car, but can’t afford it. And so, these price changes really make a difference for the average consumer."

Elon Musk-led Tesla Inc continues to slash prices of some of its vehicles, in order to lure in demand. On Tuesday, the auto major cut the prices of a few of its Model 3 and Model 7 vehicles by $3,000 in the US. The latest discounts are the auto major's sixth price cut in the US in this year, alone. Last week, it had also cut prices for its electric vehicles in Europe, Israel and Singapore

The auto major on its website stated that the cost of the Model 3 Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) has been cut by 7 percent to $39,990 from $41,990, whereas the the price of its Model Y long-range RWD has been reduced b 9.1 percent to $49,990. Similarly, the Model Y performance's price dropped 8.5 percent to $53,990.

Tesla will also be reporting its first quarter (January-March) earnings today, April 19.

Since the start of 2023, Tesla has cut the price of its base Model 3 by 11 percent, excluding the current discount, with a 20 percent reduction on its base Model Y. On April 7, Tesla prices in US went down between 2 percent and nearly 6 percent. In the same week, the company had reported first-quarter deliveries, which were pegged at almost 423,000 vehicles, up just 4 percent from the prior quarter after price cuts in the United States, China and other markets aiming to spur demand.

While reporting the fourth quarter earnings in January, the auto major's CEO Musk had emphasised on the importance of price and said, "I think there’s just sort of a vast number of people that wanted to buy a Tesla car, but can’t afford it. And so, these price changes really make a difference for the average consumer."

In the beginning of this year, Tesla had also slashed its car prices in China. A basic Model 3 starts at 229,900 Yuan ($33,400) and a Model Y runs 261,900 Yuan ($38,086) leading to price disparity with other cars made in China.

At present, Tesla’s first-quarter margin is in focus. According to a Reuters report, the margin is expected to hit over a three-year low, following the price cuts to lure demand.

