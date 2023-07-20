Tesla Q2 Earnings: Shares drop after-hours as margin falls to five-quarter low

In addition to price cuts, Tesla also blamed its shrinking margins on the cost of ramping up output of new battery cells, the Cybertruck and other large projects.
Shares of Tesla Inc. fell in extended trading on Wednesday despite the company reporting record revenue for the June quarter but price cuts and incentives took operating margin to a five-quarter low.
The company's gross margin of 18.2 percent was below Wall Street's expectation of 18.8 percent. Operating margin fell to single digits, coming in at 9.6 percent for the quarter.
In addition to price cuts, Tesla also blamed its shrinking margins on the cost of ramping up output of new battery cells, the Cybertruck and other large projects.
Here's how the other numbers looked like:
Net profit for the period increased by 20 percent to $2.7 billion, while operating profit declined by 3 percent from last year.
Shares fell in extended trading as CEO Elon Musk and the management did not provide clarity on the delivery dates for the Cybertruck, and for a robotaxi-ready vehicle. The management also said that vehicle production will slow down during the September quarter due to factory shutdowns for improvements.
“We continue to target 1.8 million vehicle deliveries this year, but expect Q3 production will be a little bit down because we’ve got summer shutdowns for a lot of factory upgrades," Musk said on the earnings call.
Even after months of markdowns, Tesla is still making more cars than it’s selling. The company said global inventory is now 16 days of supply, up from 15 days last quarter and four days a year ago.
The company has has offered customers special perks — like free charging — to move vehicles off the lots.
Musk also said Tesla will be spending more than $1 billion on Dojo over the next year. Dojo is a supercomputer that Tesla is developing for AI machine learning and computer vision training purposes.
Tesla's shares fell 4 percent in extended trading to $279.70.
