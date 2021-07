US-based electric car major Tesla has demanded a reduction in import duties on electric vehicles (EVs) in India, a senior government official said on Friday.

At present, cars imported as completely built units (CBUs) attract customs duty ranging from 60 percent to 100 percent, depending on engine size and cost, insurance and freight (CIF) value less or above USD 40,000.

”Actually it’s a revenue matter. But yes, their demand for lower tariffs is in public domain,” the official told.