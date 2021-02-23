Tesla rival Lucid Motors to go public in $11.8 billion blank-check merger Updated : February 23, 2021 09:13 AM IST Lucid said it is on track to start production and deliveries in North America in the second half of this year with Lucid Air, its first luxury sedan. Lucid, which plans to build vehicles at its factory in Arizona, aims to deliver 20,000 vehicles in 2022. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply