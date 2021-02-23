  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Auto

Tesla rival Lucid Motors to go public in $11.8 billion blank-check merger

Updated : February 23, 2021 09:13 AM IST

Lucid said it is on track to start production and deliveries in North America in the second half of this year with Lucid Air, its first luxury sedan.
Lucid, which plans to build vehicles at its factory in Arizona, aims to deliver 20,000 vehicles in 2022.
Tesla rival Lucid Motors to go public in $11.8 billion blank-check merger

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Gold price jumps 1.5% as inflation concerns lift demand

Gold price jumps 1.5% as inflation concerns lift demand

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex tanks 1,145 points, Nifty ends below 14,700 dragged by financials, IT, auto stocks

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex tanks 1,145 points, Nifty ends below 14,700 dragged by financials, IT, auto stocks

Bengal govt reduces tax by Re 1 per litre on petrol, diesel

Bengal govt reduces tax by Re 1 per litre on petrol, diesel

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement