Tesla recalls over 8 lakh cars in US over faulty seat belt chimes

Elon Musk-owned Tesla is recalling 817,143 cars in the United States over a flaw in seat belt chime functionality. This is the largest recall in the carmaker's history. The car models reportedly have a software error due to which the seat belt reminder chimes may not sound when the vehicles are started and the driver hasn't buckled up.

The recall notice sent to the owners of the faulty models states that the "problem happens only if the driver left the vehicle in the previous drive cycle while the chime was sounding". According to the recall documents posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), without the chime, a driver may not know their seat belt is unbuckled, increasing the risk of injury during a crash.

The models that have been recalled by the carmaker include -- the 2021 and 2022 Model S sedan and Model X SUV, as well as the 2017 through 2022 Model 3 sedan and 2020 through 2022 Model Y SUV.

The bug was first discovered by South Korean testers on January 6. Subsequently, an investigation was launched. Based on the probe report, Tesla, on January 25, decided to recall the sold models with the bug.

However, Tesla has said that it is not aware of any crashes or injuries due to the problem. The carmaker plans to fix the bug by sending out an over-the-air software update this month itself.

While the error with the seat belt chime is a minor one, it has surfaced at a time when the quality of Tesla cars has come under the lens. Recently, the electric carmaker recalled 54,000 models for a 'Full Self Driving' bug. Prior to that, the company has also made recalls for physical problems like camera, suspension, and trunk defects.

Meanwhile, the NHTSA is also looking into Tesla's “Autopilot” driver-assist system. The investigation comes after several cases of Tesla cars (on Autopilot mode) crashing into emergency vehicles parked on roadways.