Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • auto>
    • Tesla quarterly deliveries hit 200,000 mark for the first time

    Tesla quarterly deliveries hit 200,000 mark for the first time

    Profile image
    By Reuters | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    Total production in the second quarter rose about 14 percent to 206,421 vehicles from the first quarter.

    Tesla quarterly deliveries hit 200,000 mark for the first time
    Tesla Inc on Friday posted record vehicle deliveries for the second quarter that also beat Wall Street estimates, easing some worries after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk had warned about a shortage of chips and raw materials.
    "Deliveries of Model S and X fell to 1,890 during the April to June period, from a meager 2,020 the preceding quarter," Tesla said. That was offset by strong sales of Model Y in China.
    The company has launched Model S Plaid, a high-performance version of its Model S in June, starting at $129,990, aiming to reignite interest in the nearly decade-old sedan.
    Total production in the second quarter rose about 14 percent to 206,421 vehicles from the first quarter.
    Analysts had expected the electric-car maker to deliver 200,258 vehicles in the second quarter, according to Refinitiv data.
    Also read | Exclusive | Tesla to start testing Model 3 in India from July-August; aims year-end launch
    (Edited by : Aditi Gautam)
    First Published:  IST
    Tags

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Gland3,462.60 95.45 2.83
    Divis Labs4,519.65 83.95 1.89
    ICICI Bank640.25 9.40 1.49
    Reliance2,129.05 31.10 1.48
    Coal India147.65 2.00 1.37
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    ICICI Bank640.30 9.65 1.53
    Reliance2,129.20 31.45 1.50
    SBI424.55 4.15 0.99
    Titan Company1,756.50 14.55 0.84
    HDFC2,475.10 14.95 0.61
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Gland3,462.60 95.45 2.83
    Divis Labs4,519.65 83.95 1.89
    ICICI Bank640.25 9.40 1.49
    Reliance2,129.05 31.10 1.48
    Coal India147.65 2.00 1.37
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    ICICI Bank640.30 9.65 1.53
    Reliance2,129.20 31.45 1.50
    SBI424.55 4.15 0.99
    Titan Company1,756.50 14.55 0.84
    HDFC2,475.10 14.95 0.61

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.74000.17750.24
    Euro-Rupee88.2520-0.0870-0.10
    Pound-Rupee102.74500.10600.10
    Rupee-100 Yen0.67150.00300.45
    View More