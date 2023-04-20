Four reasons why Tesla's net profit declined nearly 25% from last year

Tesla reiterated its plans to build 1.8 million vehicles in 2023 with a possible upside towards 2 million vehicles.

Underutilised new factories, stressed margins, higher raw material, commodity, logistics and warranty costs, and lower revenue from environmental credits contributed to Tesla's net profit declining 24 percent year-on-year in the March quarter.

Shares of the company declined 6 percent in post-market trading after a 2 percent drop in regular trade.

CEO Elon Musk said that an uncertain macro-economic environment will impact people's car shopping plans, and that he expects 12 months of "stormy weather" in the economy.

For the quarter, Tesla reported revenue of $23.33 billion, which was higher than the $23.21 billion estimate, while Earnings per Share (EPS) met expectations of $0.85. Net profit, however, fell to $2.51 billion.

Automotive segment, which contributes to a bulk of Tesla's topline, increased 18 percent year-on-year. However, the automotive regulatory credits fell to $521 million, from $679 million in the year-ago quarter.

In a push to reduce carbon emissions, governments around the world have introduced incentives for automakers to develop electric vehicles or very low-carbon emitting cars. Credits are given to carmakers that build and sell environmentally friendly vehicles.

Gross margin for the quarter fell below 20 percent to 19.3 percent as the cost of recent price cuts hurt profitability.

Musk pointed towards the increase in interest rates by the US Federal Reserve, saying that every increase in rates by the Fed is equivalent to increasing the price of a car.

Tesla livestreamed its earnings call via Twitter, the social media platform where Musk is also CEO after a $44 billion buyout.

The company reiterated its plans to build 1.8 million vehicles in 2023 with a possible upside towards 2 million vehicles. It delivered 4,22,875 vehicles between January-March. Production during the quarter stood at 4.4 lakh units.

Tesla aims to spend $7 billion in 2024 and $9 billion in 2025 as capital expenditure. It also plans to set up a factory to make Megapacks, or large lithium ion battery-based energy storage systems, in Shanghai. Musk also anticipates to start delivering the much-anticipated Cybertruck by the third quarter this year.

Shares of Tesla have recovered nearly all that they lost in 2022. The stock is up 67 percent year-to-date, after a similar drop in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)