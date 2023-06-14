Tesla raises Model Y price third time in as many months in US, this time by $250

This is Tesla's third price hike for ots Model Y electric vehicle since April 19, when the Elon Musk-led EV maker had slashed the rates for some of its vehicles in the US for the sixth time in 2023.

Tesla raised the rates of its Model Y electric vehicle by $250 in the US, according to its website. The Model Y electric car is now priced at $47,740, the Tesla website stated. The prices of the other variants in the US remained unchanged.

This is Tesla's third price hike for the vehicle since April 19, when the EV maker slashed the rates for some of its vehicles in the US for the sixth time in 2023.

On May 12, the EV major increased the rates of its Model X, S and Y vehicles by single-digit percentages.

And a few days prior to this, Tesla raised prices for its Model Y and Model 3 variants by the equivalent of around $300 in the United States, China, Japan and Canada.

However, even after its price hike on Tuesday, the price of the Model Y vehicle remains 4.5 percent lower than the rate before it was slashed in April.

The Elon Musk-led EV maker had been slashing its prices globally since January, seeking growth in volumes. Musk has repeatedly said that Tesla will focus on bringing prices down to drive demand and that it had seen success in sparking orders with global discounts introduced in January. Musk has also said the EV company was willing to sacrifice its margin for sales volumes, but would also be increasing the prices back when it could.

With inputs from Reuters