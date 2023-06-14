CNBC TV18
Tesla raises Model Y price third time in as many months in US, this time by $250

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 14, 2023 10:07:22 AM IST (Updated)

This is Tesla's third price hike for ots Model Y electric vehicle since April 19, when the Elon Musk-led EV maker had slashed the rates for some of its vehicles in the US for the sixth time in 2023.

Tesla raised the rates of its Model Y electric vehicle by $250 in the US, according to its website. The Model Y electric car is now priced at $47,740, the Tesla website stated. The prices of the other variants in the US remained unchanged.

This is Tesla's third price hike for the vehicle since April 19, when the EV maker slashed the rates for some of its vehicles in the US for the sixth time in 2023.
On May 12, the EV major increased the rates of its Model X, S and Y vehicles by single-digit percentages.
