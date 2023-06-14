Tesla raises Model Y price third time in as many months in US, this time by $250

By CNBCTV18.com

This is Tesla's third price hike for ots Model Y electric vehicle since April 19, when the Elon Musk-led EV maker had slashed the rates for some of its vehicles in the US for the sixth time in 2023.

Tesla raised the rates of its Model Y electric vehicle by $250 in the US, according to its website. The Model Y electric car is now priced at $47,740, the Tesla website stated. The prices of the other variants in the US remained unchanged.

