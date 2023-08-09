Tesla owners can hack their cars to unlock features for free, say researchers

2 Min Read
Researchers at Technische Universität Berlin say they are not trying to harm Tesla or its customers but rather to demonstrate the vulnerability of the car's infotainment system. They claim they can manipulate the system by changing the voltage at the AMD processor, which causes it to skip instructions and accept its code.
Some Tesla owners may be able to get more out of their cars without paying extra, thanks to a hack discovered by researchers at the Technische Universität Berlin. The hack allows them to enable features like heated seats, improved performance, or full self-driving that are already built into the car but require a subscription fee to activate.
The researchers say they are not trying to harm Tesla or its customers, but rather to demonstrate the vulnerability of the car's infotainment system. They claim they can manipulate the system by changing the voltage at the AMD processor, which causes it to skip instructions and accept its code.
"We are not the evil outsider, but we're actually the insider, we own the car," Christian Werling, one of the researchers, told TechCrunch. "And we don't want to pay these $300 for the rear heated seats."
The researchers say this hack is not patchable unless Tesla replaces the processor in the infotainment system, which means it could work on any Tesla model already on the road. They plan to share their findings at the Black Hat USA conference this month.
This hack could pose a challenge for Tesla and other automakers that are looking to generate more revenue from subscriptions and software updates. It could also raise ethical and legal questions about who owns the features and data in a car, and what rights consumers have to modify them.
(Edited by : Vivek Dubey)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
India’s highest-paid CEOs — no one broke the Rs 100 crore ceiling in FY23
Aug 9, 2023 IST2 Min Read
Freshers Alert: These sectors have job openings but only if you have these skills
Aug 9, 2023 IST3 Min Read
Bottom for home loan rates falling: Are good days ahead for borrowers?
Aug 9, 2023 IST4 Min Read
World View | Russia-Africa Summit — here's what Moscow wanted to convey to world
Aug 9, 2023 IST6 Min Read