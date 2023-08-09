Tesla owners can hack their cars to unlock features for free, say researchers

Researchers at Technische Universität Berlin say they are not trying to harm Tesla or its customers but rather to demonstrate the vulnerability of the car's infotainment system. They claim they can manipulate the system by changing the voltage at the AMD processor, which causes it to skip instructions and accept its code.

Some Tesla owners may be able to get more out of their cars without paying extra, thanks to a hack discovered by researchers at the Technische Universität Berlin. The hack allows them to enable features like heated seats, improved performance, or full self-driving that are already built into the car but require a subscription fee to activate.

"We are not the evil outsider, but we're actually the insider, we own the car," Christian Werling, one of the researchers, told TechCrunch. "And we don't want to pay these $300 for the rear heated seats."

The researchers say this hack is not patchable unless Tesla replaces the processor in the infotainment system, which means it could work on any Tesla model already on the road. They plan to share their findings at the Black Hat USA conference this month.

This hack could pose a challenge for Tesla and other automakers that are looking to generate more revenue from subscriptions and software updates. It could also raise ethical and legal questions about who owns the features and data in a car, and what rights consumers have to modify them.