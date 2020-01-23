Auto
Tesla overtakes Volkswagen as world's second most valuable carmaker
Updated : January 23, 2020 10:19 PM IST
Tesla’s stock has more than doubled in value in the last three months.
Tesla’s market capitalization piercing $100 billion on Wednesday, a first for a listed U.S. automaker.
On Wednesday, Tesla eclipsed VW’s $99.4 billion value.
