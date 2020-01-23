Tesla overtakes Volkswagen as world's second most valuable carmaker

Tesla Inc has overtaken Germany’s Volkswagen as the world’s second most valuable carmaker behind Japan’s Toyota (7203.T), as the meteoric rise in the U.S. electric vehicle maker’s shares reshuffles the global market.

Tesla’s stock has more than doubled in value in the last three months, with its market capitalization piercing $100 billion on Wednesday, a first for a listed U.S. automaker.

During the rally, its value has leapfrogged more established global rivals: Honda, BMW, General Motors and Daimler. On Wednesday, it eclipsed VW’s $99.4 billion value.

Many investors remain skeptical that Tesla can consistently deliver profit, cash flow and growth.

But the gains highlight growing confidence among investors about the future of electric vehicles and Tesla’s shift from a niche car maker into a global leader in cleaner cars.