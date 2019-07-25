#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Auto
Auto

Tesla needs more time to turn profit; founding engineer steps down

Updated : July 25, 2019 08:49 AM IST

A quarterly loss was deeper than expected, and despite record deliveries in the quarter, revenue came in lighter than analysts' expectations.
Shares fell 11.5 percent after hours and extended losses after the announcement about Straubel, a founding engineer who will become a senior adviser.
Under pressure to meet his repeated promises to make Tesla sustainably profitable, chief executive Elon Musk is trying to contain costs while still spending on major initiatives from a Shanghai factory and assembly-line to upcoming models such as the Model Y SUV and a Semi commercial truck.
Tesla needs more time to turn profit; founding engineer steps down
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Biocon Q1 Earnings: Key things to watch out for

Biocon Q1 Earnings: Key things to watch out for

Bajaj Finance Q1 Earnings Preview: Strong profit growth likely

Bajaj Finance Q1 Earnings Preview: Strong profit growth likely

Tata Motors Q1 earnings today: What you should watch out for

Tata Motors Q1 earnings today: What you should watch out for

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV