In what could further raise suspicion over the safety of Tesla cars, a Model 3 reportedly exploded in an underground parking garage in China’s Shanghai on Tuesday. There were no casualties or injuries at the site of the accident, CNBC reported, citing Chinese media.

The Shanghai-based unit of the company in a statement said the preliminary analysis suggests that the spontaneous combustion of the Tesla Model 3 car was likely caused after its battery pack got damaged due to a collision to the underside of the car, as per the report.

The company, as per Yicai Global, said that they are cooperating with the investigation being conducted by the fire department and also helping the owner of the damaged car in claiming insurance.

It was not known if the car or the battery pack installed in it was imported or was made locally.

According to state media, Chinese battery manufacturer, Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) has said the battery pack of the car that exploded was not made by them, added the report.

This was not the first time a Tesla car spontaneously exploded. In a similar incident last year, a white Tesla electric car standing in a parking lot in Shanghai burst into flames. After the incident, the company had sent a team to look into it.

In another incident, a self-driving Tesla Model 3 car ran straight into an overturned truck which covered nearly two lanes of the highway in Taiwan. The driver of the car later revealed that the car was on autopilot mode.

Tesla’s cars have come under intense scrutiny concerning the safety standards and their self-driving technology. Earlier this month, Chinese state-owned media had said that there were at least 10 incidents across the country in 2020 in which drivers lost control of their Tesla vehicles.

Despite these scattered incidents, Tesla continues to dominate the Chinese market in the electric car segment. The company has increased the production capacity of its cars in its Shanghai factory. Chinese made Tesla cars have even been exported to some countries in Europe.