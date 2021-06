Three of Tesla's Model 3 cars arrived in Mumbai on Friday afternoon - and are likely to be transported further for testing, sources told CNBC-TV18.

More cars will follow suit as a flurry of activity takes place at Tesla, which is now stepping up efforts to ready its leadership team and set up its sales infrastructure for a year-end launch. The world's most valued carmaker is looking to bring Model 3 cars to India by July or August for testing, sources in the know said.

Tesla's Model 3 is its most affordable and largest selling product in the world.

Backend work to get the product ready for sale before the end of the year is currently underway, as the cars will be brought in for testing, Automotive Research of India or ARAI approvals and for other compliances.

To begin with, Tesla will go slow with installing its India footprint, as it'll look to test waters in the market beginning with major metros, and also attain better clarity with respect to regulations and schemes surrounding electric vehicle & battery manufacturing in India.