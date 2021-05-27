Tesla loses US designation for some advanced safety features Updated : May 27, 2021 08:34:39 IST The NHTSA’s five-star crash ratings website includes check marks for up to four recommended advanced safety technologies. Both Tesla models have received five stars for crash and rollover safety, NHTSA’s highest rating, and that is unaffected. All-new Model S and Model X cars, as well as all vehicles built for markets outside North America, will still be equipped with radar, Tesla said. Published : May 27, 2021 08:34 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply