Tesla launch in India: Twitter user asks for update; this is what Elon Musk said

Tesla fans in India may have to wait longer before they can own an EV by the American automaker. Tesla founder and chief Elon Musk has said that the company is facing "a lot of challenges" in the country.

When a Twitter user asked Musk as to when Tesla will be launched in India, Musk replied, "Still working through a lot of challenges with the government."

Yo @elonmusk any further update as to when Tesla's will launch in India? They're pretty awesome and deserve to be in every corner of the world! pic.twitter.com/J7fU1HMklE — Pranay Pathole (@PPathole) January 12, 2022

Elon Musk had earlier said that he wanted Tesla to be launched in India in 2021, but was concerned about the taxes in the country, which according to him, are among the highest in the world.

Musk has already requested the Centre for a duty reduction before Tesla cars can be launched in India. However, his request didn't go well with existing car manufacturers in India who said tax cuts on imported cars would deter investment in domestic manufacturing.

Meanwhile, the Indian government has asked Tesla to make a commitment on manufacturing its cars in India or at least present a roadmap for the same before a duty concession can be considered, sources said. The authorities believe that, just like China, India can also become a manufacturing hub for Tesla.