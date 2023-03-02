English
Tesla Investor Day 2023 live updates: Elon Musk's EV firm likely to unveil new entry-level hatchback

By CNBCTV18.com  Mar 2, 2023 3:01 AM IST (Updated)
Tesla Investor Day 2023 live updates: Tesla’s this event showcases its most advanced production line as well as discusses long-term expansion plans, the generation 3 platform and capital allocation.

Tesla’s Investor Day event live update: Elon Musk’s electric vehicle company is holding its first-ever 'Investor Day' event to pull the curtain back on its latest Master Plan, as well as its plans to grow to extreme size. Tesla CFO Zach Kirkhorn said that the entire leadership will take to the stage at the Investor Day event.

Musk said last year he shelved the plan for a $25,000 car, known as Model 2, and he hasn't mastered the new battery technology that he has stated would be crucial to the cheap cars. However, according to media reports, Tesla is likely to introduce an all-new electric hatchback at the brand's upcoming 'Investor's Day' event. Here are the top 5 things to watch out for at Tesla's Investor Day event.

Malaysia on Wednesday said electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla Inc will open an office in the Southeast Asian country and establish a network of charging stations for its cars.

Read More: Electric vehicle maker Tesla to set up shop in Malaysia

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk has for years teased the world with his dream of an affordable electric car. This week, fans hope, he will explain what he has in mind - and perhaps how he can afford to build it.

Read More: Tesla likely to unveil new entry-level hatchback at its Investors Day event

