Tesla's India subsidiary inks five-year lease for managed office space in Pune

2 Min Read
According to the documents accessed by CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm, Tesla has made a Rs 34.95 lakh security deposit for five years and the rent escalation is 5 percent per annum, MoneyControl reported.
Tesla's Bengaluru-based subsidiary is renting out managed office space in Pune's Panchshil Business Park, with a total chargeable area of 5,850 square feet and a Rs 11.65 lakh monthly service fee, according to the documents accessed by CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm, MoneyControl reported.
The service agreement showed that Tesla has made a Rs 34.95 lakh security deposit for five years and the rent escalation is 5 percent per annum. Tesla India Motors and Energy Pvt Ltd has taken up the first floor of the business park's Tower B in Viman Nagar, Pune.
The document was registered last week, on July 26, and the total chargeable area is 5,850 square feet. The net carpet area of the office space is 3,150 square feet, the document stated.
The managed space's operator is Tablespace Technologies Pvt Ltd, which is in the business of building, designing and operating managed offices for enterprises.
Tesla India Motors and Energy is in the electric vehicles and energy products business.
Last week, news agency Reuters also reported that two Two senior Tesla executives discussed the company's plans to enter India with officials from the country's investment promotion arm in New Delhi, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said, the latest in a series of high-level talks.
Meanwhile sources told CNBC-TV18 last week that some government departments are keen on reviewing the battery production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme to attract global players like Tesla. The scheme, which was announced last year, offers incentives to domestic and foreign manufacturers for setting up battery plants in India. Sources also said that Tesla is in talks with the commerce ministry, the heavy industries minister, and the prime minister’s office to explore the feasibility of its India venture.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Leaders Speak | Reducing credit costs — return on assets for banks to hold steady this fiscal despite shrinking NIMs
Aug 3, 2023 IST5 Min Read
50 Years of Hip Hop | Here's all about this global 'phenomenon', its enduring impact on pop culture, India's love affair and more
Aug 2, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Exclusive | The changes in the new Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2023, explained
Aug 2, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Who is Sudhansh Pant, the new Union Health Secretary
Aug 2, 2023 IST2 Min Read