Tesla's India subsidiary inks five-year lease for managed office space in Pune

The service agreement showed that Tesla has made a Rs 34.95 lakh security deposit for five years and the rent escalation is 5 percent per annum. Tesla India Motors and Energy Pvt Ltd has taken up the first floor of the business park's Tower B in Viman Nagar, Pune.

The document was registered last week, on July 26, and the total chargeable area is 5,850 square feet. The net carpet area of the office space is 3,150 square feet, the document stated.

The managed space's operator is Tablespace Technologies Pvt Ltd, which is in the business of building, designing and operating managed offices for enterprises.

Tesla India Motors and Energy is in the electric vehicles and energy products business.

Last week, news agency Reuters also reported that two Two senior Tesla executives discussed the company's plans to enter India with officials from the country's investment promotion arm in New Delhi, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said, the latest in a series of high-level talks.