Tesla gets nod to launch three more models in India, says report 

US-based Tesla has gotten approval for the sale of three more models in India, bringing a total of approved models in India to seven.

The American electric-vehicle manufacturer’s Indian subsidiary received three additional homologation certificates as per the information shared by the Centre-controlled Vahan Sewa, reported Hindu BusinessLine. It is not yet clear which models of the carmaker have gotten the approval.

Homologation is the process of certifying that a particular make of vehicle is roadworthy and in compliance with all the regulations laid down by the government. The Ministry of Shipping, Road and Transport Highways are all responsible for the homologation of vehicles in India.

Also Read:

Tesla had incorporated its Indian subsidiary in 2021 but has not yet revealed any timeline for the release or launch of vehicles in the country. The Elon Musk-owned company had been lobbying the central government for reducing import duties in EVs while the government in turn has been pushing for domestic production of EV manufacturing.

NITI Aayog chief executive officer Amitabh Kant had said recently that the government was considering Tesla's proposal for a reduction in import duty to enter India. "Tesla's duty cut proposal is under inter-ministerial review. The challenge is to see whether electric vehicles as a luxury vehicle which costs $40,000," Kant had told CNBC-TV18.