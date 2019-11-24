Tesla gets 1.46 lakh orders for 'Cybertruck', says Elon Musk

Despite a chaotic launch and broken glass, Tesla has received 146,000 orders for its electric pickup called "Cybertruck" that starts from $39,900.

"146k cybertruck orders so far, with 42 percent choosing dual, 41 percent tri & 17 percent single motor," Musk said in a tweet on Saturday.

He referred to three different versions available: single-motor rear-wheel-drive, dual-motor all-wheel-drive and tri-motor all-wheel drive.

The Tesla CEO added that the orders have come with no advertising and no paid endorsement.

In total, Tesla has reportedly received deposits worth $14.6 million in just two days after unveiling "Cybertruck".

The truck will come in three versions with 250 miles, 300 miles and 500 miles of range, respectively.

The base version of the truck starts at $39,900, while the prices for the top end Tri-Motor All-Wheel-Drive version of the Cybertruck start at $69,900.

The most expensive version of the truck, the Tri-Motor AWDrive will be able to carry 3,500 pounds, tow up to 14,000 pounds and go from zero to 60 in 2.9 seconds.

It comes with six seats and features armoured glass and ultra-strong panels that are made of the same alloys found on spacecraft.

Production of the tri-motor variant of the cybertruck is expected to begin in late 2022, Tesla said.

Earlier Musk's net worth reportedly plummeted 6 percent, bringing it down by $768 million in a single day after a metal ball crashed down the unbreakable glass of his Cybertruck during its launch event.