Tesla gets 1.46 lakh orders for 'Cybertruck', says Elon Musk

Updated : November 24, 2019 11:15 AM IST

Tesla has reportedly received deposits worth $14.6 million in just two days after unveiling "Cybertruck".
The base version of the truck starts at $39,900, while the prices for the top end Tri-Motor All-Wheel-Drive version of the Cybertruck start at $69,900.
The most expensive version of the truck, the Tri-Motor AWDrive will be able to carry 3,500 pounds, tow up to 14,000 pounds and go from zero to 60 in 2.9 seconds.
