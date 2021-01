With Tesla formally announcing its entry into India, autophiles are already kicked. The bigwigs of India Inc are no different. Known for driving some of the rarest and expensive cars, they can’t wait for the all-electric sedan to sit in their driveways.

Tesla will launch itself in India with Model 3. Recognising the potential of the Indian market long ago, Elon Musk had opened the pre-bookings in 2016 itself. A few businessmen had then already booked the electric vehicle.

Here are a few Indian businessmen who own or have already booked the car:

Shashi Ruia, owner of Essar Group

Top businessman imports the first Tesla in India. My dream car! Hope he gives me a ride. pic.twitter.com/LfRGSbm9hJ — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) December 8, 2017

The Ruias. Is it Shashi Ruia ? — Biscotti ... (@11Poetic) December 8, 2017

Ruia has been spotted driving the car, a Tesla Model X, in Mumbai. In the US, it’s available in three variants with prices ranging from $73,800 to $1,28,300. However, this being a private import, the car would have cost Ruia much more than that. It’s also the fastest electric SUV in the world, using two electric motors — one to power the front wheels and the other, the rear wheels.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder of Paytm

BMW. Waiting to switch a Tesla. pic.twitter.com/5JhvgKNNqE — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) August 13, 2017

Mahesh Murthy, Pinstorm CEO

Entrepreneur Mahesh Murthy has booked not one, but two Teslas. He invested $1,000 each for both the cars. In 2016, a day after Model 3 was launched in the US, he decided to check the website and found that bookings were being accepted from India. Without even seeing the car or knowing when it would come to India, he booked two Teslas.

Vishal Gondal, founder-CEO of wearables company GOQii

Vishal Gondal was one of those who didn’t bat an eyelid before paying $1,000 to reserve a Tesla in 2016, when he came across a Tweet from the company stating that it had started accepting bookings from India for its Model 3 vehicles. The founder-CEO of GOQii reserved the car within seconds of seeing that post.

Sujayath Ali, CEO of online fashion platform Voonik

Have pre-booked Tesla 3. Now I have to earn enough money in the next 2 years to be able to buy it. — Sujayath Ali (@sujayath) April 1, 2016

Mukesh Ambani, chairman, Reliance Industries Ltd