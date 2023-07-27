Tesla eyes India for battery plant amid US friend-shoring push, say sources

Several states have also reached out to Tesla to woo the company to invest in their regions. Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu are among the states that have shown interest in hosting Tesla’s battery plant.

Billionaire Elon Musk’s electric vehicle giant Tesla is betting big on India as it plans to set up a battery manufacturing line in the country. The move is partly driven by the US’ friend-shoring push, which aims to reduce dependence on China and other countries for critical supplies.

According to sources, some government departments are keen on reviewing the battery production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme to attract global players like Tesla. The scheme, which was announced last year, offers incentives to domestic and foreign manufacturers for setting up battery plants in India.

Several states have also reached out to Tesla to woo the company to invest in their regions. Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu are among the states that have shown interest in hosting Tesla’s battery plant. Sources said that Tesla is in talks with the commerce ministry, the heavy industries minister, and the prime minister’s office to explore the feasibility of its India venture.

However, the talks are still at an exploratory stage and no final decision has been made yet. Tesla has also sought significant customs duty reductions for importing its cars into India, but the finance ministry has ruled out any special concessions for the company

Tesla’s entry into India could boost the country’s electric vehicle market and create thousands of jobs. It could also help India achieve its climate goals and reduce its oil imports. However, Tesla will have to overcome several challenges such as high costs, low demand, poor infrastructure, and policy uncertainty to succeed in India.