Tesla recalls 362,000 vehicles in US over Full Self-Driving software

This decision comes after the US safety regulator - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration expressed concerns about the way Tesla's system responds.
Elon Musk owned Tesla Inc is recalling 3,62,000 vehicles in the United States because its Full Self-Driving software may cause a crash. The software is said to have issues around intersections and following posted speed limits.
This decision comes after the US safety regulator - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration expressed concerns about the way Tesla's system responds. The agency said the software allows a vehicle to "exceed speed limits or travel through intersections in an unlawful or unpredictable manner increases the risk of a crash."
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, earlier, said on its website that Tesla will fix the concerns with an online software update in the coming weeks.
Tesla will release an over-the-air (OTA) software update free of charge. The automaker said is not aware of any injuries or deaths that may be related to the recall issue.
-With inputs from Reuters and AP
First Published: Feb 17, 2023 12:05 AM IST
