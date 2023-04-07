Tesla cuts prices for third time in a year as Musk pushes for higher sales

In a bid to lift slowing sales in the face of inflation and rising interest rates, Elon Musk’s Tesla has reduced the prices of Model S and X in the US for the third time this year.

This comes as Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has vowed to chase volume over profit margins. The flagship Model S sedan now starts at $84,990, a $5,000 drop from the price in March. The Model X starts at $94, also a $5,000 cut.

In Tesla’s January earnings call, Musk had said, “Price really matters…I think there’s — just sort of a vast number of people that wanted to buy a Tesla car, but can’t afford it. And so, these price changes really make a difference for the average consumer.”

Tesla’s third consecutive price cut comes at a time when the auto industry is struggling since inflation and rising rates have made new cars become increasingly expensive.

The carmaker sells its cars directly to consumers and currently manufactures the Model S, X, 3 and Y. In the January to March 2023 quarter, Tesla delivered 422,875 vehicles globally, however, only 10,695 of those were the S and X.

In 2022, the Model S and Model X, which come in base all-wheel drive (AWD) and performance ”Plaid” editions, represented about 4 percent of Tesla’s global deliveries in 2022. Its two cheaper models, the Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover, made up the rest.

As Musk looks to increase sales even at the cost of margins, his company has slashed the price of Model 3 sedans and Model Y sports utility vehicles by $1,000 and $2,000 following which the prices of the two models will begin from $41,990 and $49,900, respectively, according to the firm’s website. It has also added a new version of the entry-level Model Y.

Earlier this year, Tesla also slashed its car prices in China. A basic Model 3 starts at 229,900 yuan ($33,400) and a Model Y runs 261,900 yuan ($38,086) leading to price disparity with other cars made in China.

The US carmaker shipped a total of 88,869 vehicles from the Shanghai factory in March, according to preliminary data released Tuesday by China’s Passenger Car Association.

Musk’s price cuts have triggered a price war in the world’s largest new-energy vehicle market. While Tesla continues to outpace other automakers in global EV sales, it’s facing stiffer competition than ever before from China’s BYD Co., with analysts at BloombergNEF expecting the Berkshire Hathaway Inc.-backed manufacturers will challenge for the No. 1 spot this year.