Auto
Tesla cuts price of mass-marked Model 3, lifts prices of premium EVs
Updated : July 16, 2019 09:59 AM IST
The top-of-the-range Model X now begins at $75,315, rather than $71,325, while the Model S rises to $70,115 from $65,125.
The starting price of the Model 3 is now $30,315, from $32,225.
Tesla also changed its prices in China, the world's largest market for electric vehicles.
