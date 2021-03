Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said that India will become an automobile manufacturing hub in five years. Gadkari made the statement in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Budget Session.

"Tesla is coming to India. India will be an automobile manufacturing hub in 5 years," Gadkari said.

Listing out the benefits of the scrappage policy, Gadkari said that it will be good for both the economy and the environment. "Scrapping centres will benefit automobile manufacturers and component makers. Vehicle recycling will reduce the cost of components for the automobile industry."

Gadkari appealed to the MPs to switch to electric and bio-fuels.

"We are encouraging ethanol, hydrogen, CNG and bio-fuel also. Within a year, lithium-ion batteries will be 100 percent 'Made in India'. Within two years, the cost of electric two-wheelers will be equivalent to petrol two-wheelers," Gadkari said.

Gadkari also appealing to all OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturer) to give a five percent discount in return for a scrapping certificate. He claimed that 3.7 crore people will benefit directly and indirectly because of the policy.