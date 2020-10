Tesla Inc chief executive Elon Musk indicated on Friday that the US electric carmaker will make a foray into India in 2021. ”Next year for sure,” Musk said on Twitter in reply to a post with a photograph of a T-shirt with the message: ”India wants Tesla”. ”Thanks for waiting,” Musk said.

Tesla’s entry could come at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is increasingly becoming focussed on promoting the use and manufacture of electric vehicles.

India’s auto sector, already reeling from a slowdown in demand last year, has been further hit by the novel coronavirus pandemic and carmakers are seeking government support to push sales.