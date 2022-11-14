By CNBCTV18.com

Two people, including a schoolgirl, were killed and three others injured when a Tesla car lost control and crashed into a building in China’s Guangdong on November 5, Jimu News reported. The incident was captured on multiple CCTV cameras. In the viral video, the car can first be seen attempting to slow down and park before the car suddenly speeds up. Tearing through mostly empty streets, the vehicle has plenty of near misses and collisions, including a cargo three-wheeler. The vehicle finally comes to a halt after crashing into a building.

The owner of the vehicle was unable to stop the vehicle after an issue with the brakes, reported state-owned outlet Global Times. The police have already ruled out the possibility of the owner driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Tesla, however, has stated in a reply that it detected no input of the brakes in the vehicle, reported Reuters. The report added Tesla said that the car’s brake lights were not on when the car was speeding and there was no attempt to apply the brakes throughout the journey. The international EV maker has said that it would cooperate with the authorities in the investigation.

“Police are currently seeking a third-party appraisal agency to identify the truth behind this accident and we will actively provide any necessary assistance,” the company told Reuters.

While Tesla is already being investigated in the US for its self-driving claims, with more than a dozen different crashes on record while the car was in its ‘Autopilot’ mode, China is the second biggest market for the EV maker. Even though car crashes are common in the country, any crash involving Tesla quickly grabs headlines with the latest crash being one of the most talked about topics on the home-grown social media platform Weibo.

