Tesla's Model S Plaid Plus, the most expensive variant of its flagship sedan, has been “cancelled”, according to CEO Elon Musk. On June 7, Musk tweeted Model S Plaid is “just so good” that there is no need for Plus, a long-range version of the Plaid version.

Model S goes to Plaid speed this week — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 6, 2021

The Plus model was expected to have 1,100 horsepower. The Tesla CEO had earlier tweeted that the latest model would go from 0 to 60 miles per hour in less than 2 seconds. "Quickest production car ever made of any kind. Has to be felt to be believed," Musk added.

0 to 60mph in under 2 secs. Quickest production car ever made of any kind. Has to be felt to be believed. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 6, 2021

Model S Plaid, the top-performance variant of the electric sedan, is believed to be the world's fastest car. It has an elevated level of dynamic performance with its triple motor setup. Tesla claims the 2021 Model S will come with the most comprehensive set of changes in nearly a decade.

Tesla has listed the car’s official quarter-mile time as 9.23 seconds and the speed at 249.5 kilometres per hour. The car, which boasts of a triple motor setup and an estimated range of 627 km on a single charge, is set for delivery on June 10.

Model S Plaid delivery pushed to June 10. Needs one more week of tweak. This car feels like a spaceship. Words cannot describe the limbic resonance. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 29, 2021

Musk said that the operating cost of a Tesla vehicle is much lower as compared to a gasoline cruiser.