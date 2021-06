American electric car maker Tesla is currently hiring for leadership and senior positions in India, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The company has begun recruitment process to fill up positions including a head of sales and marketing, and a head of human resources, the report said, citing the source, who did not want to be named.

A Tesla fan club that goes by the name Tesla Club India on Twitter has made announcements on the hiring that is currently underway in India. "Samir Jain has joined Tesla India as Lead Aftersales (Service Manager - India). He was earlier Head of Aftersales at Porsche India and also responsible for Porsche BEV Rollout," a tweet from the fan club reads.

*New Tesla India Hiring Alert* Samir Jain has joined Tesla India as Lead Aftersales (Service Manager - India). He was earlier Head of Aftersales at Porsche India and also responsible for Porsche BEV Rollout.#TeslaIndia🇮🇳 #TCIN pic.twitter.com/U8hTmCNe6e — Tesla Club India® (@TeslaClubIN) June 1, 2021

Tesla Club India had earlier tweeted about the appointment of Prashanth R Menon as the Country Director of Tesla India. Menon has been associated with Tesla for over 4 years and was previously the Director Advisory - Cost, Process & Regulatory at Tesla US, the tweet had said.

BREAKING : Tesla India now seems to have a Country Director. Prashanth R Menon. He's with Tesla since 4+ years. Earlier he was Director Advisory - Cost, Process & Regulatory at Tesla US.#TeslaIndia🇮🇳 #TCIN pic.twitter.com/9vBlVSd34W — Tesla Club India® (@TeslaClubIN) May 11, 2021

Earlier this year Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed the EV maker's plans to enter the Indian market. "As promised," Musk had tweeted on January 13 while replying to a thread that was linked to a blog analysing where India stood as a market for the company.

The blog post said the automaker was in talks with several Indian states to open an office, showrooms, a research and development center and possibly a factory.

Tesla Is Preparing for a Robust Entry into India 🇮🇳 , a Multi-Billion Dollar Markethttps://t.co/P2J4YAoy5b — Tesmanian.com (@Tesmanian_com) January 13, 2021

Tesla has chosen Karnataka for its first plant, the state’s Chief Minister BS Yediurappa said in February.

In April, Carandbike reported that Tesla had registered the company in Bengaluru and initiated the hiring process for Indian operations. Manuj Khurana was appointed as Head - Policy and Business Development for India operations, the report mentioned.