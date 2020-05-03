  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Auto
Auto

Tesla applies to become UK electricity provider, says report

Updated : May 03, 2020 10:18 AM IST

The purpose of the licence from the energy regulator may be to introduce the company's Autobidder platform, the report said.
Autobidder is a platform for automated energy trading and is currently being operated at Tesla's Hornsdale Power Reserve in South Australia.
Having built a significant battery business in recent years, the carmaker is now preparing to enter the British market with its technology, the report added.
Tesla applies to become UK electricity provider, says report

You May Also Like

Adani Ports raises Rs 1,500 cr through NCDs

Adani Ports raises Rs 1,500 cr through NCDs

Coronavirus: US announces relaxations for H-1B visa holders and Green Card applicants

Coronavirus: US announces relaxations for H-1B visa holders and Green Card applicants

As Moneycontrol Pro turns 1, a note to readers from the Research Team

As Moneycontrol Pro turns 1, a note to readers from the Research Team

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement