Auto
Tesla applies to become UK electricity provider, says report
Updated : May 03, 2020 10:18 AM IST
The purpose of the licence from the energy regulator may be to introduce the company's Autobidder platform, the report said.
Autobidder is a platform for automated energy trading and is currently being operated at Tesla's Hornsdale Power Reserve in South Australia.
Having built a significant battery business in recent years, the carmaker is now preparing to enter the British market with its technology, the report added.