Tesla announces engineering headquarters in California, corporate HQ still in Texas

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday announced that the company will make its engineering headquarters in California, despite the corporate headquarters being in Texas.

Musk announced the news with the state's governor, Gavin Newsom, and later told CNBC that having the engineering hub in California means it is "effectively a headquarters of Tesla".

In 2010, Tesla purchased a facility in Fremont, California, from a partnership between General Motors Co and Toyota Motor Corp, which it currently runs and will raise production at this year to more than 600,000 vehicles, according to Musk.

Even so, the billionaire CEO, who had sharply attacked California's rules and taxes after relocating Tesla's official corporate headquarters to Texas in 2021, seems to have changed his tune with Wednesday's news.

The two states are competitors in both politics and business. The most populous US state, Democratic-controlled California, has the highest percentage of electric vehicles and gave tax breaks to Tesla as it expanded. Texas, which came in second, is the centre of the nation's oil and gas industry and is renowned for having relatively light regulations.

In 2020, Musk and local officials fought over the closing of the company's Fremont factory as a result of COVID-19. Before, Musk had criticised California for its "overregulation, overlitigation, and overtaxation." Musk admitted to having supported the Democratic Party in the past, but advised choosing the Republican Party for the 2022 midterm elections. He did express gratitude to famous Democrat Newsom for purchasing one of Tesla's first Roadster vehicles.

"It is a reminder of the advantage of building on success in California and does suggest that Musk made a strategic mistake in moving his HQ to Texas," said Stephen F. Diamond, associate professor of law at Santa Clara University.

On Wednesday on CNBC, Musk said California should still be cautious about taxes and regulations.

For his part, Newsom, during the event, bragged that his state was the biggest manufacturing center in the nation, but he did not aim his remarks at Texas. "Eat your heart out, Germany," he joked, as the news came not long after Tesla said it would focus battery cell production in the United States in light of federal incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act. Tesla is one of the first companies to declare such a strategy shift prompted by the legislation.

"Given that the Bay Area in California is home to many leading tech companies, it makes sense for Tesla’s engineering headquarters to be located there as a way to attract top talent," said Seth Goldstein, an analyst at Morningstar.

The new Tesla engineering headquarters will be in a former Hewlett Packard building in Palo Alto. "This is a poetic transition from the company that founded Silicon Valley to Tesla," Musk said.

