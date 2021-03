Electric Vehicle maker Tesla and India's largest integrated power company, Tata Power, are exploring an arrangement on charging infrastructure as the former gears to launch its electric cars in India.

Sources told CNBC-TV18, the talks are in very initial stages, and no agreements have been signed yet. Tesla is officially launching its electric vehicles in the country with two-three sales outlets to gauge the market.

Last month, Karnataka's chief minister BS Yediyurappa had confirmed the company's plans to set up a manufacturing unit in the state. The confirmation had came a month after Tesla had registered its India office in Bangalore and named directors to the company.

CNBC-TV18 had earlier reported that several states were in discussions with Tesla to woo the company to set up operations. Currently, governments of 4-5 states are in touch with the EV maker.

On the other hand, Tata Motors has set up charging infrastructure across the major cities of the country, according to the agency reports. India's biggest automaker will soon launch its all-electric SUV, Jaguar I-PACE, this month.