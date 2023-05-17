Telsa execs meet with Indian officials, show serious interest in the EV market

Senior Tesla executives reportedly met with representatives from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), and the Ministry of Heavy Industries in India. Sources indicate that these discussions signify Tesla's renewed interest in exploring manufacturing possibilities in the country.

With India emerging as a key market for electric vehicles (EVs), Tesla officials have expressed serious interest in establishing a manufacturing presence in the country. The company acknowledges the robust potential India offers as an EV market, further emphasizing its commitment to expanding its operations globally.

During the meetings, Tesla representatives highlighted their concerns regarding taxes and duties applicable in India. These concerns align with the company's strategy to ensure a favourable business environment and the smooth functioning of its operations. Clear communication on these matters is crucial to foster a conducive manufacturing ecosystem.

Sources close to the matter revealed that Tesla is currently evaluating potential locations for an additional manufacturing plant, considering one or two countries. While India is being considered as a prospective site, the final decision has yet to be made. The company's interest in India as a manufacturing hub reinforces the nation's position as a competitive destination for automobile and component manufacturing.

Indian officials have reportedly conveyed to Tesla that any tax concessions must apply uniformly to the entire industry. This stance indicates that the Indian government aims to provide a level playing field to all manufacturers, promoting fair competition and sustained industry growth.

Despite the ongoing discussions, Tesla has not made a final decision regarding its manufacturing plans in India. The company is currently engaged in a comprehensive assessment of the Indian market to determine the feasibility and viability of establishing a local production facility.

It is worth noting that Tesla has ruled out completely knocked down (CKD) or semi-knocked down (SKD) assembly models for India. As is customary for the company, Tesla remains committed to fully integrated manufacturing plants, ensuring the highest quality standards throughout the production process.

While the specifics are yet to be confirmed, there is a possibility that Tesla may opt for a hybrid approach in India. This approach could involve manufacturing certain models domestically while importing high-end models to cater to the niche luxury segment of the market.