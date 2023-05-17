Telsa execs meet with Indian officials, show serious interest in the EV market

Sources close to the matter revealed that Tesla is currently evaluating potential locations for an additional manufacturing plant, considering one or two countries. While India is being considered as a prospective site, the final decision has yet to be made.

Senior Tesla executives reportedly met with representatives from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), and the Ministry of Heavy Industries in India. Sources indicate that these discussions signify Tesla's renewed interest in exploring manufacturing possibilities in the country.

With India emerging as a key market for electric vehicles (EVs), Tesla officials have expressed serious interest in establishing a manufacturing presence in the country. The company acknowledges the robust potential India offers as an EV market, further emphasizing its commitment to expanding its operations globally.

During the meetings, Tesla representatives highlighted their concerns regarding taxes and duties applicable in India. These concerns align with the company's strategy to ensure a favourable business environment and the smooth functioning of its operations. Clear communication on these matters is crucial to foster a conducive manufacturing ecosystem.