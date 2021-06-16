Telsa begins testing Model 3 in Pune: Report

Electric car maker Tesla has begun testing its Model 3 cars in India and is expected to debut launch the car later this year, reports said.

A Model 3 variant of the company, headed by billionaire Elon Musk, was spied across different locations in Maharashtra’s Pune. The photos and videos posted by fans and onlookers went viral in no time.

Most recently, the car was spotted while exiting the premises of the Automotive Research Institute of India located in Pune. A video posted by a Twitter handle Tesla Club India shows a Model 3 moving on its way out.

Earlier, CNBC-TV18 had exclusively reported that Tesla was looking to bring Model 3 cars to India by July or August for testing and in fact, three of Tesla's Model 3 cars arrived in Mumbai on June 4.

The report also suggested that backend work to get the product ready for sale before the end of the year is currently underway, as the cars will be brought in for testing, Automotive Research of India or ARAI approvals and for other compliances.

Moneycontrol reported that The Model 3 is likely to be priced between Rs 55-70 lakh at launch in India, and it is still unclear whether its expensive AWD variant will hit the Indian markets.