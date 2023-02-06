Telangana flagship E-Mobility event kicks off with India’s largest EV rally, promotes sustainable mobility

The Hyderabad e-Mobility Week will also see several global and domestic companies exhibiting their next-gen electrification technologies, innovative products and solutions in the EV and energy storage systems space.

Telangana Government’s Hyderabad e-Mobility Week started with India’s largest electric vehicle (EV) rally ‘Rall-E’ on Sunday. The city, in a first-of-its-kind EV rally, witnessed over 300 riders riding their electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers and electric buses to showcase Telangana’s progress in sustainable mobility and the depth of EV adoption in the state.

Apart from the riders, the rally also saw participation from various government organisations and industry partners like Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), Apollo Tyres, Gravton Motors, Citreon, TVS, Ola, Ather, Uber, MG Motors and Mahindra. The state government’s flagship event is held between February 5 - 11, 2023, and will culminate with India's first Formula E race.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT), Government of Telangana, while speaking on the occasion, said, “The Hyderabad E-Mobility Week is a great step towards allowing ourselves to realise that we have to shift to electric vehicles for the sake of our earth and future generations. It is happy to note that more people including noted personalities too, are shifting to e-vehicles.”

Ranjan added that “Telangana is offering incentives and subsidies to encourage people to shift to e-vehicles. As a result, the State is not only seeing an increase in EV users, but also becoming a hub for all-round EV R&D and manufacturing.”

The Hyderabad e-Mobility Week will also see several global and domestic companies exhibiting their next-gen electrification technologies, innovative products and solutions in the EV and energy storage systems space.

Formula E comes to India

The Hyderabad e-Mobility Week is expected to culminate with the ‘Formula E World Championship,’ for the first time in India, with the inaugural ePrix in Hyderabad this week. Indian brands such as Tata and Mahindra, involved with Formula E, are also expected to launch new EV models during the same event.

In addition to this, Formula E has also introduced its third generation of cars this season with a huge emphasis on energy regeneration under braking. This energy regeneration helps the cars, which produce 600 kilowatts of energy, to put back some of it into the battery to help them go even further.

