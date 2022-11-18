JLR looking to hire tech workers sacked by Meta, Twitter to fill 800 vacancies — via new portal

Jaguar Land Rover said the available roles span autonomous driving, artificial intelligence, electrification, cloud software, data science, machine learning so that the company can deliver its Reimagine strategy and become an electric-first business from 2025 and achieve carbon net zero by 2039.

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover is charging in to rescue highly-skilled tech workers left in the cold post mass layoffs at Meta and Twitter. JLR on Friday, November 18, said it has announced a global hiring drive to fill more than 800 new digital and engineering vacancies across the UK, Ireland, USA, India, China, and Hungary. The company is looking to recruit workers who’ve been fired by technology companies such as Meta Platforms Inc and Twitter Inc to fill digital and engineering vacancies.

For hiring, Jaguar Land Rover is opening a new jobs portal for displaced workers from the tech industry to explore career opportunities, offering hybrid working patterns, the company said in a press release.

Facebook parent Meta is cutting about 11,000 jobs, the first major round of layoffs in the social-media company’s history, while Twitter under new owner

Elon Musk has seen quite a bloodbath.

According to JLR, available roles span autonomous driving, artificial intelligence, electrification, cloud software, data science, machine learning, and many more, as the company becomes a digital-first and data-driven organisation.

These skills are essential to developing, building, and repairing Jaguar Land Rover’s next generation of cars that will epitomise beauty and modern luxury, while delivering for clients a fully-connected experience.

Anthony Battle, Chief Information Officer, said the company is further strengthening its data and digital skills base so that it can deliver its Reimagine strategy and become an electric-first business from 2025 and achieve carbon net zero by 2039.

Through its Reimagine strategy, Jaguar Land Rover is at the forefront of the rapidly-changing automotive industry with a focus on electrification, digital services, and data.

"Jaguar Land Rover is transforming to an electric-first business, and we are creating some of the most digitally-advanced vehicles ever seen. Through our products we will create new experiences, new levels of intimacy and connected car services for our customers, to give our clients a truly modern luxury experience," Dave Nesbitt, Digital Product Platform Director, said.