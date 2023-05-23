English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeauto NewsTCS partners with Jaguar Land Rover to launch open innovation programme in Israel

TCS partners with Jaguar Land Rover to launch open innovation programme in Israel

TCS partners with Jaguar Land Rover to launch open innovation programme in Israel
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Sudarshan Kumar  May 23, 2023 1:04:11 PM IST (Published)

The programme will leverage TCS’ Co-Innovation Network (COIN) in Israel, to identify local technology offerings and scale them to global mobility solutions and services. It will explore opportunities in electrification, connectivity, digital services, metaverse, intelligent enterprise, manufacturing, supply chain and sustainability.

TCS and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) announced the launch of open innovation programme in Tel Aviv, Israel. The programme will foster mobility innovation and strengthen relationships between JLR and Israeli start-ups, scale-ups, corporate entities, investors, and academia as part of JLR’s Reimagine strategy.

TCS has been a partner to JLR for more than a decade. ‘This latest partnership will help expand JLR’s open innovation programme to Israel, and support its reimagine strategy to accelerate its electric first modern luxury future,” says TCS.
The programme will leverage TCS’ Co-Innovation Network (COIN) in Israel, to identify local technology offerings and scale them to global mobility solutions and services. It will explore opportunities in electrification, connectivity, digital services, metaverse, intelligent enterprise, manufacturing, supply chain and sustainability.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X