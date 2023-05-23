TCS partners with Jaguar Land Rover to launch open innovation programme in Israel

The programme will leverage TCS’ Co-Innovation Network (COIN) in Israel, to identify local technology offerings and scale them to global mobility solutions and services. It will explore opportunities in electrification, connectivity, digital services, metaverse, intelligent enterprise, manufacturing, supply chain and sustainability.

TCS and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) announced the launch of open innovation programme in Tel Aviv, Israel. The programme will foster mobility innovation and strengthen relationships between JLR and Israeli start-ups, scale-ups, corporate entities, investors, and academia as part of JLR’s Reimagine strategy.

TCS has been a partner to JLR for more than a decade. ‘This latest partnership will help expand JLR’s open innovation programme to Israel, and support its reimagine strategy to accelerate its electric first modern luxury future,” says TCS.

