The government is surprised by the "sudden dissent" from auto companies on the state of taxation, and believes the tax policy for the sector has been fair and consistent for a long time.

The response comes in the wake of criticism from Toyota India, which said high tax rates were hurting the sector, and essentially gave a message to the companies that “we don’t want you”.

In fact, a source in the Finance Ministry said that tax rates have fallen after the introduction of the GST, when compared to the VAT and excise duty rates in the pre-GST era.

“With the introduction of GST, multitude of taxes in the form of excise duty, special excise duties, cesses, VAT, CST etc., gave way to uniform GST. Vehicles, based on their high pre-GST incidence were placed in 28% slab. Passenger vehicles also attract compensation cess ranging from 1% to 22%. However, with compensation cess, the taxes have not gone beyond pre-GST incidences except maybe in few cases that were enjoying certain duty concessions,” another source in the ministry said.

The government sources added that the taxation policy has been consistent for the last three decades now “in the form of allowing foreign investment and incentivizing the domestic manufacturing by providing reasonable protection from imports.”

“And the industry has on its part delivered. It has contributed by way of large investments and employment,” the source said.

“The most established players of the auto sector have been in India for quite some time and are used to the regulatory and taxation environment and have flourished in this regime. It is evident from the huge payouts in the form of royalty made by these auto companies to their parent companies located abroad,” the source further said.

Hence, “all of a sudden, dissent in some quarter on tax rates on automobile is surprising.”

In fact, these companies should cut down their costs of manufacturing by cutting down the royalty payments to their parent companies abroad instead of asking the government to reduce GST, the source further added.

When asked if tax rates on automobiles in India were higher compared to other countries, the Finance Ministry source said that was not the case.

“The GST on automobiles is in the highest GST bracket across the globe without much exception,” the source said. “In fact, world over, automobiles are subject to taxation on the higher side.”

For instance, Japan currently has three types of taxes on automobiles – once on purchase, then an annual automobile tax (yes, an annual tax) based on engine size and finally a weight tax at inspections required once every two years. Over and above this, there is GST at the highest of the applicable rates.

“Also, in EU, the base rate for VAT/GST on automobiles ranges from 20 percent to 25 percent with plotters of other taxes varying with jurisdiction. UK charges vehicle excise duties which varies with car emission norms and has 14 rate slabs varying from £ 0 a year to £ 2175 a year with surcharge of £ 325 in the first year and £ 150 for expensive vehicles. Besides, there are road usage charges,” the source said.

“Further, high parking charges are common across the globe… Given this, it would be unfair to claim that the GST rates in India are astounding or a demand dampener,” the source added.

The government’s response comes amid a broad slowdown in auto sales, which was further accentuated by the COVID-19 crisis.

But it would be incorrect to blame government policy for this, the source said, adding that the Indian market was a “discerning lot” and several companies were able to “crack the nut”.

“For example, an auto company which makes expensive cars, naturally buyers would not be interested. There are many companies which have launched small cars at affordable price ranges are able to sell their cars,” the source said.

“If the regulatory environment was not conducive, it would be hard to imagine new players investing heavily into manufacturing facilities, viz., Jeep, Kia Motors and MG to name a few. Those companies which can feel the pulse of the Indian consumer and deliver accordingly are ruling the roost,” the source added.

Finally, the government believes that there are green shoots that have been seen in the sector.

For instance, for the month of August 2020, the domestic production of 2 wheelers was better than that of August 2019, while passenger vehicle sales were also higher.

The government believes that several factors were behind the slowdown of the past few years, such as: high base effect (following sharp growth after 2014), the NBFC crises, the shift in customer choices, millennial shying away from owning vehicles, the focus on stringent standards for checking pollution, mandatory BS VI compliance since April this year, and transition to electric vehicles usage with policy tilting towards encouraging electric.